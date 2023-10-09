Ede South LG Boss, Afolabi Salutes Osun CoS, Akinleye on birthday

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Chairman Ede South local government, Hon Lukman Afolabi has congratulated the Chief of Staff to Osun State Governor, Alh Kazeem Akinleye on his birthday.

Afolabi, in a press statement released through his media office, described the celebrant as a great political leader, grassroots politician, and mentor.

He said Akinleye has been a true leader, noting that his mentorship and guidance have provided a solid foundation for aspiring leaders, nurturing their talents and empowering them to make a positive impact.

Abere Soose as he fondly called, noted that, Osun CoS selflessness in sharing knowledge and experiences has distinguished him as a true role model.

“Your unwavering dedication to serving others and your ability to lead with empathy and compassion are qualities that we deeply admire,” he said.

“On this special day, I join your family, friends, colleagues, and associates to wish you a happy birthday. As we celebrate your birthday, we wish you joy, good health, and fulfillment in all your future endeavors”

“May your path be filled with success, and may you continue to inspire generations to come. May God keep you happy and healthy always. May you have everything that you desire. I wish you a wonderful celebration. “Congratulations! Thank you for being a leader, and a mentor.”