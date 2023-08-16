Ecobank has reiterated that the introduction of Foreign Currency transfer on Ecobank Mobile and Omnilite app is to promote and facilitate ease of cross-border business and financial transactions, stressing that it would be of immense benefits to individuals and small businesses across Africa.

Ecobank Nigeria recently said its customers can now transfer money in seconds to 33 African countries where Ecobank Group operates using Ecobank Mobile and Omnilite apps and the recipient gets immediate credit in the target country’s local currency.

According to Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Korede Demola- Adeniyi, the introduction is in line with innovations in the banking industry, noting that domiciliary account holders of the bank can easily send up to $10,000 dollars at a time without hindrance. “While cash transfers are restricted to $10,000 per day, there are no such restrictions for international transfers that are not funded by foreign currency cash. Let the boundaries of your finances be effortlessly broadened with Ecobank,” she added.

She listed the steps to access the Ecobank Mobile app to include the following; once logged in, navigate to the menu and locate the “Transfer” option; select the “Ecobank Africa” transfer option and specify the destination country for the transfer; choose the appropriate mode of delivery for the transfer, ranging from CASH, WALLET, INTERBANK, ECOBANK ACCOUNT, or XPRESS ACCOUNT; provide accurate recipient details and indicate the reason for the transfer, and enter the desired transfer amount and finalize the transaction by pressing the “Send” button.

Also, to access Omni Lite, visit www.ecobank.com, select Omni Lite and provide username and password to log in or log in via the Omni Lite mobile app; click on the toggle menu button at the top left of the home page; select transaction and then select “Ecobank Africa”; select the account to debit(USD); select the destination country; input the beneficiary account, confirm details, and click on next; input the OTP sent to his/her registered mobile number and or email address, and inputs the token generated on the Ecobank authenticator app for amounts above 1,000,000 Naira or its equivalent FCY.