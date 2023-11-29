Ecobank flags off campaign to sponsor customers to AFCON 2023

Ecobank Nigeria has flagged of its, “Save and Score” promo, which is inspired by the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will take place in Côte d’Ivoire from January 13 to February 11, 2024, and is intended to reward loyal and prospective customers of the bank.

Ten customers stand a chance of winning an all expense paid trip to watch the final match of the AFCON tournament in Abidjan Cote d’Ivoire while 50 customers stand a chance of winning N25,000 monthly.

The promo which will run between November 15, 2023, and January 6, 2024, is open to new, existing, and dormant account holders. Customers who make a single deposit of N100,000 and above, maintain a minimum account balance of N100,000 for 30 days, are carded and transact on any of the bank’s digital channels stand a chance of winning.

Speaking at the launch of the promo, Head, Consumer Banking, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, stated “As a sports-loving Pan African bank, we understand the interest and enthusiasm that comes with AFCON, the biggest football tournament on the continent,” . As a result, we have created this window for our football-loving customers to come and watch the final AFCON match in Abidjan, Code d’Ivoire.

Furthermore, she stated that “prizes will be distributed to the winning accounts based on points.” Your chances of winning increases when you make multiple N100,000 deposits and maintain higher account balances since you will receive more points. She advised those who are yet to open an account with the bank to do so to participate in the promo and begin to enjoy the bank’s digital offerings and bouquet of products and services.

Prospective customers can open an account on its website (aop.ecobank.com ) or any of its branches with a valid ID and recent utility bill. They can also reactivate their account and obtain a card in any of the bank’s branches and then make a deposit via any of the available channels.

Ecobank Nigeria is a subsidiary of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group with operations in 33 African countries and an international presence in four locations (London, Paris, Beijing, and Dubai).The financial institution is a major player in the distribution of financial services in Nigeria, leveraging digital platforms including Ecobank Mobile App and USSD *326#, Ecobank Online, Ecobank OmniPlus, Ecobank Omnilite, EcobankPay, Ecobank RapidTransfer, ATMs, POSs and an extensive distribution network of over 250 branches and over 50,000 agency banking locations.