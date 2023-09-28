Ebonyi tribunal judgment: PDP guber candidate, Odii calls for calm

Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the Ebonyi State election, has called for calm following the decision of the state election petition tribunal which validated the declaration of Gov Francis Nwifuru as winner of the March 18 poll.

Odii in a statement on Thursday, said he has instructed his legal team to study the judgment for future action.

The PDP candidate also said he was address the public on the next line of action regarding the judgement.

“As you are all aware, judgment was delivered by the Ebonyi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal yesterday the 27th of September, 2023,” Odii said.

“I have instructed the dependable members of our legal team to as a matter of urgency endeavour to obtain a certified true copy of the said judgment before the end of this week.

“Once a copy of the said judgment is obtained and made available to me, I in conjunction with members of our legal team shall in an unbiased manner, study it before a well considered decision would be taken in the best interest of our teeming supporters and overriding and indispensable interest of Ebonyi State as a whole.

“It is only after the above process that I will address the public on our next line of action. In the interim, I enjoin everyone to remain calm and to continue to trust and believe in the supreme judgment of God almighty.”