The Association of Professional Food Service Providers (APFSP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to assist them by tackling inflation.

The association’s Chairman, Mrs Moni Osho, made the appeal at a fiesta organised by the group to showcase their brands to the public.

The event, held at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island in Lagos, coincided with Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary.

The APFSPN Chairman said the event, themed: “Food Flavour Fiesta”, provides a chance to enjoy a day out with lots to eat, drink games and fun-packed activities”.

She said many Nigerians could no longer afford balanced diets because of the high cost of food items, adding this is affecting their health.

Osho advised Nigerians to always eat good food to remain healthy and that the money spent on food is well spent and not a waste as many think.

In her own speech, the Public Relations Officer of APFSPN, Ms Oba Kasumu, said renowned brands, such as Kfa Events, A- mobile Toilets, APPOEMN, Eleganza, Ice Boxing, Rite Foods, K Square Security, Malas Food, Euclid Catering Services (former Sweet Hands Enterprises) are among partners of the fiesta.