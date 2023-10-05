D’Tigers defeat Team USA in China tournament

D’Tigers, Nigeria’s senior basketball team, have beaten Team USA 75 -70 in their first game of the ongoing friendly tournament in China.

The team left the country on Monday for China on a playing tour of games which began this week and will end on October 20.

While the team failed in their quest to pick a slot for the Paris 2024 Olympics during the qualifiers held in Lagos last August, they are on one of the several developmental programmes of the Nigeria Basketball Federation board.

The board is led by Musa Ahmadu-Kida.

It is the second time the Nigerian men’s team have emerged victorious over the Americans, having stunned them 90-87 in a pre-2020 Olympics exhibition game at Mandalay Bay Arena in Las Vegas in 2021.