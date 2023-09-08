Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) allegedly shot a tailor, while a stray bullet also hit a sales girl in her shop at Garki Market in Abuja on Thursday.

A report by Zagazola Makama, a counter insurgency expert, said a lady called some DSS personnel to arrest her tailor who didn’t deliver her clothes.

According to the report, the DSS personnel arrived the scene and shot the tailor, while a stray bullet hit an innocent sales girl sitting at her shop.

The action of the personnels angered marketers who attempted to block them from leaving the market. the personnel quickly took to their heels while the marketers pelted their vehicle with stones.

Reacting to the incident, the DSS in a statement issued by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya said It’s begun investigation.

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to an incident that occurred a few hours ago (today, 7/9/2023) between its staff and a mob at the Garki Market, Abuja,” the statement reads.

“Information at the disposal of the Service was that its FCT Command responded to an SOS from their field operatives who allegedly came under a mob attack in the said market.

“Consequently, the Service has commenced an investigation into the matter. The public is assured that details of the inquiries will be communicated as soon as possible. The Service assures that it will not hesitate to mete out proper disciplinary measure(s) to its staff if found culpable or running foul of Standard Operating Procedures on dealing with a member of the public.”