Drunk dad, Ayuba Danbaki arrested for killing two-year-old daughter

The Adamawa State Police has arrested a father of six identified as Ayuba Danbaki for allegedly killing his two-year-old daughter.

The 35-year-old allegedly murdered his daughter after the child’s mother, Shiyona Ali, dropped her with him at a drinking joint the night of the incident.

The wife who reported the matter at the police station said she dropped the child off with the father as she had become tired of solely caring for her.

Danbaki, confessing to the crime at the police station, blamed alcohol and his wife’s behavior for his actions.

“I killed my daughter because I became angry as to the reason why her mother will dump her with me at a local joint. I used a rope and tied her neck, dug a grave, and buried her,” he said.

“I am married and blessed with schildren including the deceased. I became angry with her mother’s actions. It was a mistake. I drink local beer known as ‘burukutu.’ I want to use this opportunity to advise people not to drink beer because it is not good.

“It makes someone become useless. In fact, a drunk man sometimes defecates in his trouser, vomit, or fall on the ground. It makes you do something and later regret it.”

The state’s police spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirming the incident on Wednesday said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Babatola Afolabi, has ordered the case be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation.