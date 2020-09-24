The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it has outlined four cardinal focus for downstream operations in its bid to continue to enable business and create opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

A statement signed by Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, DPR on Thursday said the agency’s Director, Mr Sarki Auwalu, made this known during a visit of members of the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) to DPR in Lagos on Wednesday.

Auwalu listed the four focus areas as quality for product assurance and customer satisfaction; quantity for transparency, value for money and consumer protection; safety for personnel and assets and public safety as well as Integrity for investment protection and business continuity.

He said that DPR would continue to partner with DAPPMAN to achieve national aspirations for the downstream sector .

According to him , this include price freedom, optimum petroleum products distribution network, petroleum products supply sufficiency and curbing of petroleum products cross border leakages.

He said that with the Ministerial declaration of 2020 as the” Year -of – Gas”, a new world of alternative fuels and investment opportunities had been created.

Auwalu encouraged DAPPMAN executives to avail themselves of these opportunities and partner with DPR to enable value creation for investors and government.

He said : “DPR has developed a Gas Business Incentives and Support Programme (GBISP) to drive gas expansion and penetration.

” This include key strategic initiatives such as implementation of the gas network code programme to encourage gas base industries (GBI’s) and support for duty waivers consideration for equipment, tools and materials for downstream gas facilities.

“It also include streamlining registration for Liquefied Petroleum Gas resellers and the ongoing gas commercialisation programme being put in place to achieve the GBISP.

In her remarks, the Chairman of DAPPMAN, Mrs Winifred Akpani, commended the DPR for its robust regulatory initiatives and engagements with stakeholders in the oil and gas sector which had created the enabling environment for their businesses.

She said that DAPPMAN would continue to provide support for government policies especially in its drive for price freedom in the downstream sector. (NAN)