Don’t tarnish reputation of the court, CJN Ariwoola urges judges

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, has urged judges not to tarnish the image and reputation of the judiciary, but to always go the extra mile to justify their appointments.

Ariwoola who spoke while declaring open the 2023 Conference of Judges of the Federal High Court held at the Court’s headquarters in Abuja, said “Go the extra mile to justify your appointments and do not create loopholes that could tarnish the image and reputation of the Court.

“Do not attempt to convince anybody, no matter how highly placed, but always consult laws and rules before writing your judgments and rulings.

“Always write judgments that the Court of Appeal will have no option but to affirm. Being a judge is not child’s play, particularly in your court, where you don’t sit on a panel. You sit all alone.

“Go the extra mile to justify the appointments and do not create loopholes that could tarnish the image and reputation of the court.”

The CJN further warned judges of the Federal High Court of Nigeria against taking their appointments to the bench of the court for granted.

He told the judges that the Federal High Court is not only the largest and best in the country, but the only court that has exclusive originating jurisdiction over election-related matters in the country.

“For the reasons I have just enumerated, I charge you not to take your appointments for granted. You must work harder to justify the appointments by always coming up with judgments and decisions that would not be rejected by the Appellate Courts,” he said.

The Chief Judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho, recalled the establishment of the court 50 years ago with a single courtroom and five Judges in Lagos but has grown to 37 Divisions and 95 Judges at the moment.

According to Tsoho, the 23 Judges recently appointed to beef up the performance of the court have since been inducted and deployed to various Divisions.