Don't politicise the DSS , Olowu warns mischief makers

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Hameed Adekunle Oyelude Makama, CON, Tegbosun III, has warned mischief makers to steer away from the activities of the Department of State Services, DSS, and avoid making unfounded allegations and narrative capable of affecting the morals of officers and rank and file.

Olowu, in a statement issued on Sunday, said the news making the rounds that the director general of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, has siphoned money meant for the payment of the N35,000 wage award approved by President Bola Tinubu, is not only unfounded, but also ridiculous.

“It is a known fact that the DSS’s salary and allowances are special and cannot be fully categorised as civil servants because their services are essential. It’s also clear that the intention of the purveyors of the fake news is to cause disaffection between the officers and the DG,” Olowu said.

Continuing, Olowu said it is the prerogative of Mr President to chose who he want to work with as far as the DSS DG position is concerned, adding that the security of the country should be paramount now more than ever.

He noted that this is the time for all and sundry to demonstrate patriotism so that the country can overcome the economic challenges, adding that those behind the evil scheme should desist forthwith.

“With the little we know about the service, Bichi does not take welfare packages of officers and personnel for granted. That’s why many operatives and stakeholders wish president Tinubu continuous to retention of the DG, therefore this narrative is dead on arrival because the Service has been enjoying series of packages even before president Tinubu comes on board.

“We have strong confidence in the pedigree of DG Yusufu magaji Bichi and the moral of the service personnel and officers is as High as thier patriotic zeal.”