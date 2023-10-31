Omowunmi Aloba, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, alias Mohbad, the late Nigerian singer, has vowed that a DNA test must be done to prove the paternity of her 6-month-old son, Liam.

Omowunmi made this known in a chat with actress Iyabo Ojo.

In the screenshot of the chat, which was made available on Iyabo Ojo’s official Instagram account on Tuesday, Omowunmi revealed that conducting the test is no longer an option but a necessity.

Following Mohbad’s passing on September 12, 2023, there have been calls, also championed by his father, Joseph Aloba, for DNA test on Liam.

Joseph had in a recent interview accused Omowunmi of cheating on Mohbad, while doubting the paternity of his son.

In response to these discussions, the late rapper’s wife said she’s ready to share her side of the story with the world.

According to her, she initially decided not to say anything on the development to avoid distractions and give the police ample time to conduct an investigation into the death of her late husband, stating that getting justice is the most important thing for her.

“I’ve decided not to speak on anything until 7th of November which is the coroner inquest because i do not want any side distraction,all I want is Justice for my husband which i believe the Nigeria government are working on, after everything I’ll either grant an interview or tell my own story before the whole world, and also DNA is definitely a must!!!,” she declared.