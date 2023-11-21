DHQ speaks amid rumoured death of Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Chris Musa

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) dismissed as fake news, reports in some media outlets that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, had died.

Earlier on Tuesday, some media outlets reported that Musa had passed away.

But the DHQ in a post on X disclosed that the Defence Chief is well and alive.

It described the report as false publication adding that the Chief of Defence Staff is hale and hearty.

“Contrary to recent false publication, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, is alive and well,” DHQ wrote.

“Please rely on credible sources for accurate information,” it added.

Gen. Musa was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as the Chief of Defence Staff on June 19, 2023.