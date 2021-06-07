OlusesanLaoye

The deteriorating crisis of insecurity all over the country, has put Nigeria on the brink, leading to significant expressions of concern and worry across the country and beyond.

Since the past 10 years, when the insurgency escalated in the North Eastern parts, Nigeria has known no peace.

The insurgency which started as a child’s play of sorts started escalating and without any significant advance inkling, it has now grown to become a serious matter, which has now fully drawn the attention of the Nigerian State which initially did not take it as a serious concern.

With the continuing onslaught of the desperados of the Boko Haram in the North East, their activities led to full blown Military operations on the Nigerian government side, but despite that, their activities were waxing stronger and led to a new diametion of kidnapping.

The first incident was that of the Chibok girls and this drew the attentions of the whole world as different organisation were asking for their release.

As if that was not enough, the Militant group intensified their operations and activities defiling the Nigerian forces and stamping their authorities in villages and towns across the North East.

The theater of terror which began in the North East, has now spread to the entire Northern region’ where there were reports of banditry, arson kidnapping’ rape and other vices.

Nigeria today, is no longer a safe country as citizens now live in fear because no one knows when it would his or her turn or the community that would be invaded by the bandits and kidnappers.

The recent upsurge of incidents of disorder and spike in the rate of killings in the hands of bandits across the country has troubled many as no state or zone can today boast of being safe. This has resulted in a situation where Nigerìa is now being rated as one of the most deadly nations in the world.

Indeed in some emerging reports, Nigerìa has been described as being six times worse than Senegal, Mali Niger, Somalia and the Central African Republic in terms of insecurity in recent time.

The kidnapping of school children in Niger, Kaduna, Yola Zamfara and Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Jigawa and pockets of kidnapping for ransom in other Southern States has made banditry and kidnapping a lucrative business, as those who engage in it, make brisk money from these illicit activities. All these have also clearly shown the deplorable state of insecurity in Nigeria.

The present situation in Nigeria forced the Senate to want to review the constitution and call for the meeting of all stake holders including the traditional rulers, where the Ooni of Ife Oba AdeyeyeEnitanOgunwusi Ojaja 1, lambasted the law makers and those in government for not doing the needful, which resulted into the break down of law and order, which now experienced in Nigeria.

He said that to build Nigeria into a better country, there is a need for mutual understanding from all citizens, to correct some things.

While reacting, Oba Enitan said, the traditional rulers are the most active leaders in the Nigerian system of government, while, he accused the lawmakers and other stakeholders of abandoning the traditional rulers, the district heads and the Baales in their locality.

He then asked the lawmakers if any one of them can go to their local government area and stay there for just a week. “Not even the speaker can do this,” he added.

“We stay with the people, we know what the problem is and we can feel the problem with them.

It is better to tell ourselves the truth because the people are hungry and they are angry.

Oba EnitanOgunwusi advised the lawmakers to make an amendment and do the needful before the issue goes out of hand.

Part of the issue which made the Ooni bitter about what is happening in Nigeria is the recent and the ongoing activities of the militias in the South East which has led to burning and destruction of Several police locations and settlements, destruction of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and agitations over insecurity of lives and property in the South West, South South, and even the grievous attacks of farmers in the Middle Belt particularly, Benue states has shown clearly that the present government of PresideñtMuhammadu Buhari has lost the purpose for which he was elected to govern and failed in his promise to secure lives and properties

It has shown that the present government has lost control and confused of what to do to redeem its image concerning insecurity and other aspects of governance.

Right now, no parts of the country is safe and the people are gripped with palpable fear of imminent attack irrespective of where you are.

Although the northern parts especially the North West and the North Central are more vulnerable to attacks and kidnaing because the unemployed youths who were found as Almajiris and who are now being used as tolls makes good money and are ready to die for the huge amount of money being paid by those who recruits them for their nefarious activities.

All these happenings have made the United States of America to conclude that the federal government of President MuhammaduBuhari has lost the the grip of Nigeria.

The recent report of the US think tank, the Council on foreign Relations (CFR) and the Harvard Kennedy School, designated Nigeria as a failed country based on the outcome of the research on the country.

The report which was released by the former US Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell and Mr.RobertRptberg a founding Director of Harvard Kennedy School’s programme on intrastate and President emeritus of the World Peace foundation, indicated that Nigeria has moved from a weak to fully failed country, due to the inability of government to protect the citizens, largescale of violence and festering insurgency.

The report which also stated clearly that the admittance of President Buhari that things have been out of control, comes with negative consequences for peace and security in the African Sub region as well as Europe and US.

Experts have said that the incessant security threats all over Nigeria is hinged on some major factors which are unemployment of the youth who are easily engaged for crime, high level of poverty among the people, marginalisation of some ethnic groups at the corridor of pover’ herders farmers clash, in virtually all parts of the country, inadequate man power of people in the security agencies, especially the police, the forest reserves scattered all over Nigeria which have been left unmanned and neglected by government

which for many decades has become ungoverned spaces where bandits now hibernate to commit crimes and the porous borders of Nigeria.

The latest it was argued encouraged terrorists from other African and west African Countries, such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Chad and Niger.

These terrorists it was said could come into Nigeria unchecked and before you know it, they have scattered all over the place.

Again it was argued that these foreigners because they speak Hausa the common language in the northern parts of Nigeria, blend effectively and they are found useful in operating illegal mining and also for crime activities, such as kidnaping, which now attracts heavy money.

A Zanfara based analyst Yusuf Anka has said that people in the North West, are no longer interested in any work because they have found very easy ways of making money in kidnapping.

According to him, government now have to deal with the situation ruthlessly “if not the activities of the bandits would ruine the whole Nigeria.”

He pointed out “kidnapping is now established criminal Industry more prosperous than cattle rustling.

My fear is that if care is not taken and government fails to deals with it decisively, the bandits are capable of over running the entire country”

The Yoruba Elders Council (YCE) in its reaction,) raised the alarm that Nigeria is on the brinks and ready for disintegration.

The YCE after its recent meeting in Ibadan Oyo State capital of Nigeria,

through its President Justice DemolaBarkre and General Secretary Dr. KunleOlajide wants the 1999 constitution withdrawn and be replaced with a new one based on the experience of Nigeria in the last 60 years.

This the body argued that this would end the constant banditry and all sorts of crimes, that could lead to the disintegration of Nigeria.

The issue of insecurity which resulted in the killing of the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide Ahmed Gulak in Imo State, led the coalition of Northern groups to blow hot stating that “it is no longer realistic for the North to co -exist with the south East any more, arguing that the killing of Gulak was a plan to replicate the events of 1966.

The group through its spokes person AbdulazeezSulaiman condemned the recent meeting of Senate with other stakeholders on the review of the 1999 constitution, arguing that it was not in the best interests of the North.

In his reaction former Senator and now the next in line to the Ibadan of Ibadan land Chief LekanBalogun said the insecurity situation in Nigeria is really quite alarming and that the government must be serious about it and put Nigeria together, failure of which could lead to each zone going its separate way.

“The government and the leaders have failed and I am sorry for Nigeria,” he lamented