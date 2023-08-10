The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Thursday, fixed August 15 to hear applications with respect to the custody of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Nicholas Oweibo, the presiding judge, on Thursday, adjourned hearing of the applications filed by the federal government and counsels to Emefiele.

Recall that on July 25, Emefiele was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on “illegal possession” of firearms at a federal high court in Ikoyi and was granted bail in the sum of N20 million.

Oweibo, the judge, had ordered that Emefiele be kept in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) pending the fulfillment of his bail conditions.

But the Department of State Services (DSS) insisted that Emefiele must return to its custody — a development that led to the face-off between the secret police and prison officials.

After the face-off, DSS rearrested Emefiele on the court premises.

The secret service proceeded to file an application before a high court of the federal capital territory seeking to further detain the suspended CBN governor.

The application was struck out after it was withdrawn by the service over jurisdictional concerns.

Still, on August 3, the federal government also filed an application before the federal high court in Lagos, seeking leave to appeal the order granting bail to Emefiele.