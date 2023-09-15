Democracy that nurtures poverty, insecurity is a failure - Obasanjo

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria, has said a democratic system that nurtures poverty and insecurity is a failed democracy.

The former Nigerian leader spoke when he was hosted by the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, at the opening of internal roads in Iseyin, on Friday.

Obasanjo described a democracy built on unemployment as a failure.

He said, “Democracy that nurtures a lack of peace and security must be thrown overboard. Democracy dividends must involve peace, security, stability, prosperity, wealth creation, employment and the wholesomeness of the society.

“Democracy that nurtures poverty is abortion. Democracy that nurtures unemployment is a failure.

“That’s when democracy would continue to survive and people will feel that yes, democracy is a worthwhile system of government that must be embraced.”

According to Obasanjo, he was particularly delighted that the governor chose him to be part of the success that he is achieving in Oyo State.