Delta police arrests over 100 people at venue of alleged same-sex wedding

Police in Delta State have arrested over 100 men suspected to be carrying out a “gay wedding ceremony” in the state.

Reports said the arrests were made at a gay club party organised at Teebulos Hotel, in Warri South Local Government Area of the State.

The command in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter on Tuesday morning, noted that they would be going live shortly on Facebook to parade the suspects.

“Delta State Command have arrested over hundred gay suspects in a hotel carrying out a gay wedding ceremony. We will be going Live Shortly on Facebook to parade the said suspects,” the command wrote.