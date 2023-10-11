Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested Ebube Linus, 18, after he raised a false alarm accusing a woman of stealing his manhood which led to her being beaten to a stupor by a mob.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a post on his X account on Wednesday.

“On Sunday, October 8, at DBS Road Asaba, this 18-year-old suspect, Ebube Linus, raised a false alarm that an old woman inside a tricycle touched him and his manhood (penis) disappeared,” he wrote.

“Over 100 misguided louts gathered and mobbed this woman, stripping her naked and beating her to a stupor to the point of almost killing her.

“The Command was contacted and the DPO GRA division Asaba led policemen to the scene, rescued the woman, and arrested the suspect who we later discovered that nothing was wrong with him, as his manhood was intact.

“He just lied against a poor woman, a mother, a daughter, and a wife. Now the video of her being beaten and stripped naked is all over the internet.”

The PPRO further advised citizens to refrain from jungle justice adding, “We are hunting for everybody in that video, they will be arrested and dealt with in accordance with the law alongside the suspect.”