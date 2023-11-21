Delta leaders commend Monday Igbuya, seek support for NDDC Board

Stakeholders in Delta State on Thursday commended the former Delta State Speaker, Chief Monday Igbuya, for making politics dignified and efficient in the state.

The described him as ” a consistent, passionate and devoted champion of people’s welfare deliberated judiciously on important issues. As majority leader and speaker, he exhibited rare wisdom.’’

They also praised the former speaker for separating politics from the unity and development of the oil rich state.

The towering political figures in a statement in Asaba described Igbuya’s appointment as evidence of previous performance, immense ability and contributions to the ruling party and the region.

‘’Rt Hon Monday Igbuya has a great mind, a good heart and a strong work ethic.’’

The leaders commended President Bola Tinubu for the wisdom in the appointment of Mr Chiedu Ebie, Samuel Ogbuku, Monday Igbuya and other board members of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The statement by the Chairman of Delta Leaders Forum (DLF), Darlington Ebireri, emphasized Igbuya’s record of service, patriotism, courage, humane approach to governance, charisma and functional politics.

‘’We are inspired by the style of Igbuya and persuaded by his personality, sacrifice and brainpower. In his days in the Delta State House of Assembly, he made a positive difference. He demonstrated through his actions, through the way he conducted himself, what it means to be thoughtful, joyful and helpful.’’

The statement called Ebie, Ogbuku and other board members catalyst for change.

‘’Ebie, Ogbuku, Igbuya and others will lead the Niger Delta region to new heights never before imagined’’

The leaders said the appointment place on Igbuya’s shoulder tremendous responsibility.

‘’Tinubu has chosen leaders of huge experience and efficiency to serve the people of the Niger Delta region. They will set the region toward real development and a better quality of life for the people’’

The leaders expressed the hope that the former Delta speaker will use his wealth of experience, leadership quality and current game plan to bring greater development and respectability to Delta State.

They urged the good people of the region to encourage the Tinubu led All Progressives Congress (APC) government in its efforts to develop the region.

They also called on the new board to work harder to meet the expectations of the people.

Mr Chiedu Ebie, Delta State was appointed Chairman by President Tinubu; Dr Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director / CEO – Bayelsa, and Mr Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers

Others are Mr Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom; Mr Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo and Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa

Also Mr Abasi Nkono – State Representative – Akwa Ibom; Hon. Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta and Chief Tony Okocha – State Representative – Rivers.

Hon Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative – Edo; Mr Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative – Imo and Hon. Otito Atikase – State Representative – Ondo.

Chief Dimgba Eruba – State Representative – Abia; and Rt. Hon. Orok Otuk Duke – State Representative – Cross River.

The three zonal members of the board are Hon. Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North Central; Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North East; and Sen. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North West.