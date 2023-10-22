Delta State Government and frontline engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, on Wednesday, signed a N78 billion contract for the construction of flyovers, cloverleaf and road expansion projects in Effurun and Warri metropolis of the state.

At the historic event, the State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori said the choice of Julius Berger was informed not only by their excellent record but also by their experience in road construction, particularly in riverine terrains. Governor Oborevwori said the signing ceremony was a culmination of days and months of critical planning and deft negotiations and a major step forward in his administration’s plan to start an infrastructural revolution that would change the face of Warri and environs. “Today’s event is the high point of months of vigorous planning, meetings, reviews and tough negotiations. I am pleased that we have reached a point of agreement,” he said.

Continuing, the Governor said, “…it is pertinent to know that this is the first time in Delta State that we are engaging Julius Berger Plc in construction jobs. They have been in Delta, they worked in NPA, but this is the first time the state government is engaging them for construction projects. “On behalf of the government and the people of Delta state, I want to express my deep appreciation to Julius Berger PLC, the Ministries of Works (Highway and Urban roads), Justice, Finance and the Office of the Secretary to the State Government for the countless energy invested in the process.”

The Governor said the choice of Julius Berger was informed not only by their excellent performance records but also by their experience in road construction in riverine terrains. He tasked the contractor to deliver the projects within 27 months. “We have seen what they have done in other states with topography like Warri and we are confident that they will replicate the same feat here.”

Governor Oborevwori added that upon completion, these projects will not only change the face of Warri and its environs, but also ease the traffic congestion in the area and alleviate the hardship faced by commuters.

On the good multiplier effect and positive collateral benefits of the projects to Deltans, Oborevwori said, “…it is often the case with road construction projects, there will be direct employment benefits for our people, especially, engineers, artisans and even food vendors. Transporters and so many others in the construction value chain also stand to benefit.”

The contracts include road expansion of a section of DSC/NPA Expressway, including a Cloverleaf Interchange at the existing Effurun flyover, alongside two pedestrian bridges, Flyover bridges at Enerhen junction to Marine Gate, DSC roundabout and PTI junction.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, and the Honourable Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze, signed on behalf of the State Government, while the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr Lars Richter, and the Regional Manager, Engr Friedrich Wieser, signed for the construction giant.

While thanking Delta State Government for giving the company the opportunity to deliver on the projects, Julius Berger Managing Director commended Governor Oborevwori for the vision and foresight in a huge investment and for the commencement of a new era for the people of the state. “We commend the Delta State Government for these projects, and we are honoured to be the chosen technical partners for the delivery of this vision. We are also looking forward to a successful partnership, a great achievement of the vision and the commencement of a new era to the benefit of the people of Delta state,” he said.

The Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr Omamuzo Erebe, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Engr Fred Edafioghor, witnessed the signing.

The Julius Berger team to the event in Asaba led by the Managing Director also included the company’s Regional Manager, South-south/South-east operations, Dr. Fiedrich Wieser, the Head of Contract management, Barrister (Mrs) Omonigho Brown, the Head of Media Relations, Prince Moses Duku, Esq; and Security Manager, Ferdinand Ugbomeh.