The number of people who have died in a building that collapsed in Yaba area of Lagos State, have risen to five, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed on Sunday.

This as Ibrahim Farinloye, south-west zonal coordinator of NEMA confirmed the recovery of the body of a student on industrial training on Sunday.

Recall that a three-storey building at Yaba collapsed on Saturday afternoon.

Farinloye said the body of the student, who was identified by family members as Damola, was discovered when the rescue operation was almost concluded.

According to him, Damola’s mother fainted when one of the student’s relatives identified the body

With the new development, a total of five bodies have been recovered from the rubble.

