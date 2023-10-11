Davido finally speaks amid rumours of welcoming twins

Music superstar, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has cautioned those circulating old pictures to stop, amid unconfirmed reports of him welcoming twins with wife, Chioma.

Reports had emerged, accompanied with images, to the effect that the singer and wife, Chioma have welcomed a set of twins in the USA.

However, in a tweet on Wednesday, Davido asked people to stop circulating old pictures in what seems to be a response to the reports that had gone viral in recent days.

Davido tweeted, ”Stop circulating old pictures thank you ❤️”

https://x.com/davido/status/1712114378470756357?s=20