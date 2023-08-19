‘The Fine Art of Bookselling: Reflections of Nigeria’s Industry Stakeholders’, a publication that captures the beautiful back stories of Nigeria’s book industry and how much the industry has evolved with each generation has been scheduled for launch.

Each page of the well researched book takes you on a journey into the nation’s book industry’s inspiring story. It is a publication filled with rich, well-crafted, and diverse anecdotes.

The illuminating book is written by the astute Chairman, Nigerian Book Fair Trust, President Booksellers Association of Nigeria, and Managing Director of CSS Bookshops Limited, Mr. Michael Oluwadare Oluwatuyi. The launch date is Thursday, August 31, 2023 at OPTS Hall, Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry, LCCI at 10, Nurudeen Olowopopo Street, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. Time is 11:00am prompt.

Some of the dignitaries expected to play vital roles at the launch include the Chairman of Accessible Publishers Ltd, REPRONIG CEO and Chief Book Presenter, Mr. Gbadega Adedapo, launch Chairman will be Managing Director/CEO, Havilah Group of Companies, Lagos, Chief Olanrewaju Damion Adesuyi, Project Sponsor, Princess ‘Layo Bakare-Okeowo, Chief Host will be the Dean, Faculty of Law at Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, and former Director-General, Nigerian Law School, Abuja, Prof. Olanrewaju A. Onadeko (SAN) while the book reviewer will be the Lead Consultant, Double-O Communications, Lagos, Dr. Olayinka Oyegbile. The event will be anchored by the President, Network of Book Clubs & Reading Culture Promoters in Nigeria (NBRP), Mr. Richard Mammah.

Practitioners in the entire book value chain – from writers to publishers, booksellers and the general Nigerian reader – are excited about the publication of ‘The Fine Art of Bookselling: Reflections of Nigeria’s Industry Stakeholders’, as it promises to fill some of the yawning gaps that have existed in the book trade over the years. What is most heart-warming is that it is written by a man who steadily climbed up the ladder of the book industry to arrive at the peak as Managing Director of Nigeria’s first bookshop chain and publishing industry, CSS Bookshop, with its over 100-year history, as a missionary outfit to propagate the gospel of Jesus Christ in Nigeria.

Mr. Oluwatuyi’s illustrious career in the book industry – locally and internationally – spans over three decades of dedicated service. Drawing upon his wealth of experience as well as insights of industry veterans, passionate authors and avid readers and dedicated booksellers, Oluwatuyi has presented readers with illuminating reflections, useful anecdotes and insider perspectives on the book industry in Nigeria.