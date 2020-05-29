OBINNA EZUGWU

Dangote Industries Limited has written to apex Igbo sociopolitical group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo denying that its trucks were used intentionally to transport Northern youths to the Southeast and other parts of the South.

The company in a letter signed by its Chief Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina and addressed to the president general of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo, said the allegation that its trucks are deliberately used to transport the Almajiri youths was spurious.

“Our attention has been drawn to various reports alleging that trucks belonging to Dangote Industries Limited are being deliberately used to transport Northern youths to the South,” the letter reads.

“The management of Company categorically denies these spurious and misleading allegations, and hereby call upon the general public to disregard such reports.

“We also wish to solicit the assistance of the general public in the fight to rid the organisation of illegal haulage activities being perpetrated by some unscrupulous persons.

“Dangote Trucks are permitted to transport the following materials:

Dangote cement Plc -Dangote Cement, Limestone, High Grade Gypsum and Coal; Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc – Dangote Sugar; NASCON Allied Industries Plc – Dangote Salt & DanQ Seasoning; Dangote Agrosacks Limited – Dangote branded sacks and bags.

“We hereby alert the public to report any suspected Dangote Truck driver involved in illegal haulage supported with credible evidence of such act.

“To make a report, call Dangote Industries Management hotline on all information regarding haulage activities on Obajana -08131768000; Ibese – 08131771111; 08131770999 and 08131771000 or email us at [email protected]”