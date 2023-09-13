Dangote Group said its plants are set to cut dependence on fossil fuels by 25 per cent by 2025.

The Head of Sustainability, Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, Dr Eseosa Ighile, who disclosed this said so far, the plants had initiated several innovative strategies to cut emissions of Green House Gas, and part of its commitment to Sustainable Development Goals 12 is to adopt alternative fuels.

In a statement, she said, “The AF project aims to achieve a thermal substitution rate of 25 per cent in all plants by 2025. We are working towards installing AF feeding systems in all our operation lines by 2024.

“The resources utilised for fuels currently at the DCP Obajana include tyre chips, waste oils, and agricultural waste such as palm kernel shells and rice husks. We are also undergoing technical studies on the use of refuse-derived fuels as a fuel source.

“Between January and July 2023, we’ve consumed over 34,800 metric tonnes of alternative fuel materials for our operations.”

Ighile noted that presently, the company’s climate action activities included monitoring water, waste, and GHG emissions, creating a decarbonisation working group, and following the guidelines of both local and international organisations.

According to the statement, Dangote Group had deployed technology and other measures to mitigate the emission of GHG, and its impacts, in all its subsidiaries.

The group stated that it had also embarked on a sensitisation campaign for workers and host communities on the impact of climate change and environmental sustainability.

The Company’s Group Chief Branding and Communication Officer, Mr Anthony Chiejina, said, “To mitigate gaseous emissions from our production process, our new plants are designed to be resource and energy efficient.”

He added that the group had invested in equipment such as analyzers, opacimeters, and other continuous emissions monitoring systems used to measure greenhouse gas emissions in real-time.

“He highlighted that the company’s climate goals extend beyond just the reduction of emissions but also to protecting and regenerating the environment, through land reclamation and tree planting.”