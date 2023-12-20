The Dangote Refinery on on Tuesday, took delivery of an additional one million barrels of crude oil as it prepares to begin production.

The new supply comes two weeks after the $19bn facility took delivery of the first cargo of one million barrels.

The Refinery had disclosed that it purchased the first one million barrels of Agbami crude grade from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO), one of the largest trading companies in Nigeria as well as globally, trading over 8 million barrels of crude oil per day, adding that these represent the first phase of the 6 million barrels of crude oil to be supplied by a range of suppliers.

The latest cargo, which sailed to the facility’s Single-Point Mooring (SPM) where it was discharged into the refinery’s crude oil tanks, has increased total deliveries to about two million barrels.