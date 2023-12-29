The Dangote Refinery on Thursday, received another one million barrels of crude oil, increasing total deliveries to about three million barrels.

This is as the refinery has concluded plans to start the refining of diesel and aviation fuel by Mid- January 2024, while the refining of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS will follow later.

The refinery has the capacity to meet 100 percent of Nigeria’s domestic demand for gasoline, diesel, kerosene, aviation jet as well as export to the global market.

The coming on stream of the refinery is expected to create many multiplier effects, especially jobs, suppliers, capacity building, empowerment and technology transfer to Nigerians.

The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, had earlier confirmed that the refinery will fully come on stream, processing 650, 000 barrels per day by the end of 2024.

He had said: “We do not want to start our refinery with foreign goods; we want to start with Nigerian crude. We’re more than ready and you will see our gasoline products soon.”