Cyber fraud: FBI unveils list of six most wanted Nigerians in US

United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has unveiled a list of six most wanted Nigerians.

The suspects, designated as wanted and as international flight risks, are Felix Osilama Okpoh, Alex Afolabi Ogunsakin, Micheal Olorunyomi, Richard Izuchukwu Uzhi, Nnamdi Orson Benson, and Abiola Ayorinde Kayode.

The FBI which called them “cyber’s most wanted,” issued a plea to the public, urging people to contact the nearest FBI office or the American embassy with any information regarding their whereabouts.

“If you have any information concerning this person. Please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate,” the agency said.

The individuals, now subjects of a global manhunt, have been implicated as co-conspirators in a series of criminal activities. Their alleged crimes encompass a wide range, including romance scams, fraudulent wire transfers, and advanced fee fraud schemes.

Mr Olorunyomi is wanted for his alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that defrauded over 70 U.S. businesses, resulting in losses exceeding $6 million. He is also accused of conducting romance fraud, targeting vulnerable individuals, and defrauding them of over $1 million. Legal action was taken against him in November 2019, leading to a warrant for his arrest.

Mr Kayode is sought for his purported role in a BEC scheme that defrauded numerous U.S. businesses, totalling over $6 million in losses. He allegedly facilitated fraudulent wire transfers and engaged in BEC and romance frauds. Legal action was initiated against him in August 2019, resulting in a federal arrest warrant.

Mr Benson is wanted for his alleged involvement in a BEC scheme with similar financial consequences. He is accused of providing bank accounts for receiving fraudulent wire transfers and participating in romance and advanced fee fraud schemes. The FBI said a federal warrant was issued for his arrest in August 2019.

Mr Uzuh faces allegations of participating in a BEC scheme, along with co-conspirators, which defrauded numerous U.S. businesses of over $6 million. He is also accused of money laundering and collaborating with others involved in BEC schemes. On October 19, 2016, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the FBI.

Mr Okpoh is wanted for his alleged role in a BEC scheme that defrauded numerous U.S. businesses of over $6 million. He is accused of providing bank accounts for fraudulent wire transfers, resulting in losses exceeding $1 million. The FBI issued an arrest warrant against him on August 22, 2019.

Ogunshakin is sought for involvement in a BEC scheme that caused substantial financial losses to multiple U.S. businesses. He is accused of providing bank accounts for fraudulent wire transfers and participating in these schemes by sending spoofed emails. On August 22, 2019, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.