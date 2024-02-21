L

The Nigeria Customs Service ( (NCS) says it will distribute seized rice and other food items as part of efforts to reduce food security challenges in the country.

Customs spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said that such food items would be certified fit for consumption before being distributed to the public.

” In response to the critical challenges of food security and the soaring costs of essential food items in Nigeria, the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, reaffirms his commitment to advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s food security agenda,” the statement said.

“This commitment is deeply rooted in the NCS’s core mandate of serving the best interests of the Nigerian people, thereby fostering economic stability and prosperity.

“In line with this vision, the service has launched a strategic anti-smuggling operation and public engagement in its commitment to prevent the unlawful exportation of vital food resources for individual economic gains.

”This urgent imperative fuels the need for a proactive stance to safeguard food availability within our nation and alleviate the detrimental effects of scarcity on citizens.

”Furthermore, to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians and improve access to essential food items, the Nigeria Customs Service will facilitate the direct disposal of food items forfeited to the Federal Government.

”These items will be certified fit for consumption by relevant agencies and made available to ordinary Nigerians nationwide through equitable distribution in our Areas of Operations.

“The modalities for the disposal will be communicated through NCS formations nationwide, with a firm commitment to transparency, fairness, and public safety. It is our pledge that this exercise will be managed diligently to ensure that the benefits reach those most in need.

”The NCS remains resolute in its dedication to safeguarding the nation’s food security and advancing the economic well-being of all Nigerians.”

