Customs slams one its officer seen demanding N5k bribe at Lagos airport

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has slammed a female officer caught in a viral video demanding bribe from a passenger at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

In the less than two-minute clip, the customs officer was seen requesting for the sum of N5,000, while clutching the trolley containing the passenger’s luggage.

The passenger was heard saying he could not afford the N5,000 sum. The officer would go on to reduce the sum to N3,000.

The passenger again said he could not afford to pay the sum of N3,000, as the back and forth continued.

“How much do you have?” the officer asked.

The passenger said he could only afford to pay N1,000, which the customs officer flatly rejected.

In a statement on Tuesday, Abdullahi Maiwada, public relations officer of the agency, condemned the “unprofessional conduct” of the officer.

He noted that the action is “inconsistent” with the values of the agency.

According to Maiwada, a “comprehensive investigation” has commenced to ascertain what transpired during the incident.

“We wish to confirm that the Officer implicated is indeed a member of the Nigeria Customs Service, properly assigned to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Area Command,” the statement reads.

“We encourage passengers and the public to report any instances of misconduct or corruption promptly.

“These reports are crucial in upholding the integrity of our service and ensuring that officers adhere to the highest ethical standards.

“The NCS is unwavering in its commitment to fostering a culture of transparency and accountability. The outcome of the investigation will be communicated to the public at the earliest opportunity.”