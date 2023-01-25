Customs rakes in N229.4bn from vehicles import

The Ports and Terminal Multipurpose Limited (PTML) command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it generated N229.4billion as duty on new and used vehicles imported into the country in 2022.

Suleiman Bomoi, the outgoing Customs Area Controller (CAC), who disclosed this at a press briefing, said the command also generated $249.4million from export of 178,572 Metric Tons of agricultural produce in the year under review.

The Comptroller, who was recently appointed acting assistant Comptroller General of Customs, however, rued absence of scanners at the PTML command, saying, it will reduce issue of 100 percent cargo examination at the command.

According to him, the N229.4billion collected in 2022 represented an increase of 2.2 per cent to 2021 despite the down time recorded from strike action by clearing agents over the introduction of Vehicles Identification Number(VIN).

“In the year 2022, the Command generated a total revenue of N229.4billion. This represents about 96 percent of the revenue target of N238.2billion set for 2021 and adopted by the Command in 2022. This shows an increase N5billion over the revenue for the year 2021 which was N224.4billion.

“This represents an increase of 2.2percent, despite the recorded downtime occasioned by agents strike and alleged inability by some importers to clear their vehicles from our control, we were able to surpass 2021 revenue collection last year,” he pointed out.

Speaking on export cargoes, the CAC said, commodities such as cocoa, sesame seeds, palm oil and other food items were exported through the command.

He said: “the command handled export goods on commodities such as cocoa, sesame seeds, palm oil and other food items with a total tonnage of 178,572.13 metric tons, with a total Free on Board (FOB) value of $249.4million in 2022.

“When compared to the year 2021, with the total tonnage of about 147,578.11 metric tons, with a total Free on Board (FOB) value of $1.45billion.”

Speaking on anti smuggling, ACG Bomoi, said, contraband goods which included arms and ammunition worth N36.3million were intercepted as a result of diligent 100 percent cargo examination and deployment of intelligence.

“In the area of anti-smuggling activities, the Command made some seizures as a result of diligent 100 percent cargo examination because through the deployment of intelligence, we uncovered attempts to smuggle arms and ammunition into the country concealed in imported vehicles.

“Four seizures were recorded which include, 1X40ft container containing three vehicles used to conceal two fire arms; One used Ford Edge containing Fire Arms and 30 rounds of live cartridges; one used Toyota Sienna containing fire arm; one used Toyota Corolla containing 90 rounds of live ammunitions.

“A total of 6 suspects were arrested in connection with these seizures and have been granted administrative bail and the contraband has a duty paid value of N36.3million,” he said.