CSU Certificate saga: APC kicks, warns NADECO against embarrassing Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC), United States chapter, has warned the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) against going ahead with its planned press conference on the controversy surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s Chicago State University academic certificate.

According to the party, the school has already confirmed its authenticity.

The Publicity Secretary of NADECO USA, David Adenekan, had announced that the group will hold a world press conference on Monday at 9:45 a.m. inside Chicago City Hall.

Adenekan further explained that the purpose was to provide journalists and the international community an opportunity to ask questions that would properly investigate and shed more light on the alleged CSU certificate forgery of the President.

Reacting via a statement on Sunday night, the Chairman of APC USA, Prof Tai Balofin, condemned the move, which he described as a smokescreen to vilify the president.

While arguing that Tinubu’s alma mater has settled the matter, Balofin added that it was also wrong of NADECO USA, which he labelled a phony group, to be seen discussing a matter that is already in court.

He said, “The allegation surrounding President Tinubu’s educational certificate from Chicago State University has been addressed, with CSU confirming the certificate’s authenticity. It is crucial to note that this matter is already in the hands of the appropriate authorities, specifically the courts, where due process and legal procedures will be followed.

“We therefore urge the supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and those of Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, to wait for the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling.

“Furthermore, we would like to clarify that the group organising this World Press Conference under the banner of NADECO USA is not the original NADECO that President Tinubu was a part of during the Abacha era. We urge the public not to be misled by these attempts to distort history. Premature and unfounded allegations not only do a disservice to the public but also risk diverting attention from pressing issues that truly deserve scrutiny.

“In conclusion, the leadership of APC USA stands firmly against any attempts to undermine the reputation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and, by extension, Nigeria. We believe in the strength of the democratic processes and the judicial system to address any legitimate concerns.

“We remain committed to democratic principles, and we encourage this group hiding under NADECO USA to engage in constructive dialogue and allow the legal system to take its course in addressing any genuine concerns.”