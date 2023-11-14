CP Aboki Danjuma resumes duty as Commissioner of Police in Imo State

The Imo State Police Command has announced that CP Aboki Danjuma, has officially assumed duty as the state’s 41st Commissioner of Police, having taken over duty from CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The new Commissioner of Police hails from Wukari LGA in Taraba State. He enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in 1992 and holds a Bachelor Degree in Library Science from the prestigious Amadu Bello University, Zaria, a statement from Henry Okoye, the state police public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He is a seasoned Police officer, a strategist and crime fighter who has served the Force meritoriously in various capacities including Divisional Police Officer and Area Commander in different Police Commands. He served as the Deputy Commandant, Police College Ikeja (PCI); Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and Admin Ondo State Police Command and the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (DCSCID), Niger State Police Command.

CP Danjuma has attended several professional courses, both local and international, some of which include; Combat Operations Course, (COC), Intermediate Command Course (ICC), Tactical Leadership Command Course (TLCC) and Senior Leadership and Command Course (SLCC), respectively. His unwavering dedication to duty, professionalism and selfless service has earned him many accolades. He is happily married and blessed with children.

While soliciting for the maximum support and cooperation of the good people of Imo State, CP Aboki Danjuma assures them of a citizen-friendly, problem-solving, rule of law compliant and intelligence-based proactive policing in the State.