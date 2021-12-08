Nigeria’s Federal Government has warned that any airline that flouts its newly revised COVID-19 Provisional Quarantine protocols will pay a fine of $3,500 per passenger.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the Director General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Capt. Musa Nuhu, in an All Operators Letter (AOL) with reference NCAA/DG/AIR/16/327 dated Dec. 3, 2021, to all accountable managers in Lagos.

Under the revised protocols, Covid-19 PCR test to be done within 48hours of departure and Mandatory POST ARRIVAL DAY 2 PCR test for ALL travellers.

Also, on Pre-Boarding, travelers must perform a COVID-19 PCR test not more than 2 days (48 hours) before boarding/departure, while PCR tests done more than 48 hours before departure are not valid and persons will not be allowed to board.

Rapid antigen or antibody tests are not acceptable; only PCR tests can be used for this purpose

According to Nuhu, airlines that flout the directive might risk outright ban for non-compliance with the requirements.

He noted that all airlines protocols for international flight operations and quarantine protocols for travellers arriving in Nigeria issued on July 1, 2021, still subsists, however, the revised provisional quarantine protocol for travellers arriving or departing Nigeria became effective on the 5th of December.

He said for inbound passengers, airlines are to only board passengers who had a paid permit to travel with a QR Code, which includes the result of a negative COVID-19 PCR test done not later than 48 hours from the time of boarding.

“For any inbound passenger who was unable to either make payment for his/her repeat PCR tests or generate a permit to travel via the Nigerian International Travel Portal (NITP).

“As for outbound passengers, airlines are to only board passengers travelling out of Nigeria with evidence of either full vaccination.

“Better still the result of negative COVID-19 PCR test done NCDC accredited laboratories not later than 48 hours from the time of boarding.

‘’Non-compliance to these pre-boarding requirements by any airline will attract a penalty of $3,500 per passenger.

“Airlines who consistently fail to comply will these requirements may be banned from coming to Nigeria.’’

The director-general said airlines were to send an email to: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected], for necessary assistance.