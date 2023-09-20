Cover your face if you must send nudes, Lagos police spokesman advises

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, has advised Nigerians about what to do while sending nudes.

Hundeyin gave the advice in a post via his X account on Wednesday.

He said, “If you must send nudes, at least do one-view or cover your face or any other identification mark. And do not forget that video calls can be screen shot/recorded.

“For others, it is a clandestine recording of their intimate moments, of course, without consent.

“I have honestly lost count of people, sometimes notable ones, approaching me about someone somewhere blackmailing and extorting them with their nudes.

“Trust no one. Take adequate precautions. Trust your instincts, too. And do not forget to reach http://incb.npf.gov.ng in the unfortunate event you fall victim of this. 🤗🤗”