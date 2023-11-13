Courteville Business Solutions delists voluntarily from NGX

The entire issued share capital of Courteville Business Solutions Plc has been delisted from the Daily Official List of the Nigerian Exchange. This follows the approval of the Company’s application to delist its entire issued share capital from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The statement available on the website of NGX stated thus:

“We refer to our market bulletin of 17 October 2023 with reference Number: NGXREG/LRD/MB49/23/10/17 wherein the Market was notified of the full suspension placed on trading in the securities of Courteville Business Solutions Plc (Courteville or the Company) in preparation for the delisting of the Company.

Following the approval of the Company’s application to delist its entire issued share capital from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), please be informed that the entire issued share capital of Courteville was on Friday, 10 November 2023, delisted from the Daily Official List of NGX”.