Court stops Kano anti-corruption agency from probing Ganduje’s dollar video

The Federal High Court sitting Kano has decided that the Kano Public Compliant and Anti-Corruption Commission lacks the power to investigate the immediate past state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, over a dollar bribery video.

Justice Abdullahi Liman, the presiding judge, while delivering his judgment, held that the offence is a federal offence that can be prosecuted by the Attorney General of the Federation and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Justice Liman said the Kano anti-graft agency cannot investigate Ganduje.

Meanwhile, speaking with newsmen shortly after the judgment, the counsel for the anti-graft agency, Usman Fari, said they would challenge the judgment at the Court of Appeal.

