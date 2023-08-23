Court sentences Yahoo boy to community service for $270 fraud

The Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Kubwa and presided over by Justice O. I. Adelaja, has sentenced one Abass Aminu Abdulkareem to community service for $270 Fraud in Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tuesday, arraigned Abdulkareem on one count charge bordering on internet fraud.

The commission on Wednesday revealed this in a post shared on the agency’s X app (formerly Twitter) page.

The charge read, “That you, Abass Aminu Abdulkareem sometime in 2023 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory cheated by personation when you represented yourself on a Facebook profile page as Jeremiah Lincoln, a citizen of the United States of America and under that name obtained the sum of Two Hundred and Seventy United States Dollars ($270) from Amanda, a cousin to Jeremiah Lincoln and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code Law (Laws of the Federation, Abuja) 1990 and punishable under Section 324 of the same Law.”

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

Upon his plea, Justice Adelaja convicted and sentenced Abdulkareem to community service to be supervised by the Nigerian Correctional Service’s Officers.

The convict also forfeits his iPhone 12 Pro and XR to the Federal Government.