Court postpones Emefiele’s arraignment till August 23

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, postponed the arraignment of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to August 23 due to the absence of the first and second defendants, who are allegedly ill.

Emefiele, along with his allies, were charged with an alleged N6.9 billion procurement fraud.

However, only Emefiele appeared in court Thursday.

The matter was postponed to August 23, 2023, by the presiding judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, in response to a request for delay.

Emefiele will be charged with 20 counts of procurement fraud, conspiracy, and providing corrupt benefits to his accomplices together with a female CBN employee – Sa’adatu Yaro and her business, April1616 Investment Limited.

Emefiele who has been detained since he was removed from office on June 9, 2023, was charged with giving Yaro, a director of April 1616 Investment Ltd., corrupt favours.

The activities in question contravene the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000’s Section 19.

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Lagos will sit on Thursday to consider a request by the Federal Government to withdraw the “illegal possession of firearm charge” against Emefiele.