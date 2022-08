A Federal High Court in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on Thursday, nullified the July 30, 2022 local government area election in the state.

The court held that the local government election contradicted the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Rilman Fatun, in a suit No. FHC/AI/CS/151/2022, ruled that the election was undemocratic, unlawful shrouded in secrecy.