Court grants Ecobank leave to join Otudeko, Flour Mills in lawsuit

A Federal High Court in Lagos, Monday, granted Ecobank leave to join Dr. Oba Otudeko, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc. and Honeywell Group Limited as additional defendants to the counter-claim filed by the bank.

The bank is seeking to recover monies under the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court in it’s favour on January 27, 2023.

Trial judge, Justice Yellim Bogoro, made the order in the suit, following Ecobank’s application by its lawyer, Mr. Kunle Ogunba.

The parties in the suit are Anchorage Leisures Limited, Siloam Global Limited and Honeywell Flour Mills Plc as plaintiffs/respondents and Ecobank as defendant/applicant.

The judge granted two out of the bank’s four prayers as contained in its motion on notice.

They include: “An order for extension of time and/or leave of the court for the defendant/applicant to file and serve its counter-claim to the suit; an order granting leave to the defendant/counter-claimant to join Mr Oba Otudeko; Honeywell Group Limited and Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc., as additional defendants to the counter-claim.”

Bode Olanipekun, SAN, represented the plaintiffs while Taiwo Osipintan, SAN, appeared for the applicant in a motion seeking to strike out some paragraphs of Ecobank’s preliminary objection.

Ruling on the arguments, Justice Bogoro granted the Ecobank reliefs A and B.

“Prayers D and C are hereby struck out,” having been withdrawn by Ogunba SAN, he added.

He adjourned till July 19 for the report of service.