Couple arrested for stabbing co-wife to death in Borno

The Borno State police command has apprehended a husband, Mustapha Mohammed and his wife for stabbing a co-wife, Bintu Mustapha to death in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Sani Kamilu Shatambaya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said the arrested husband had accused Bintu of an alleged extra marital affair with her ex-boyfriend. On the same date, the said wife was found stabbed with a knife lying unconscious in a pool of blood in her room.

He said on receipt of the information, a team of Policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) moved to the scene where the said husband and the co-wife were seen trying to wash off the blood to erase evidence.

Shatambaya said the statement is in contrast to the fake news going round the town propagated by some mischievous and unpatriotic elements that some group of gangsters entered a dwelling house at Ajilari cross Bulunkutu with the intent to steal housewife’s phone and stabbed her to death in the process.

He said the command discounted the fake rumour and set the record straight by stating the true situation of the incident.

The PPRO said, “On 25th of August, 2023 at about 10pm , based on credible information, the Police Tactical Team arrested one Mustapha Mohammed male adult of Ajilari Cross Bulumkutu Maiduguri who accused his wife one Bintu Mustapha over an alleged extra marital affair with her ex-boyfriend. On the same date the said wife was found stabbed with a knife lying unconscious in pool of blood in her room. On receipt of the information a team of Policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer moved to the scene where the said husband and the co wife were seen trying to wash off the blood to erase evidence.

“Consequently, the husband Mustapha Mohammed and the co-wife Hafsat Musa both of the same address were arrested. The suspect confessed stabbing his wife to death. Case transferred to state Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

“As part of the high visibility patrol adopted by the command, police crack team succeeded in apprehending suspects who have been moving around within the metropolis aboard keke napep. The syndicates who operates with a Keke Napep Tricycle Reg. No. MGM 955 QA (Borno) were intercepted at Mala Kachalla Roundabout Bulumkutu area Maiduguri in possession of handsets, including the Tricycle keke napep suspected to have been stolen.

“Suspects confessed to the crime, owners of the stolen items are surfacing for claim of ownership. Suspects would soon be charged to court for prosecution.

“On 28th August, 2023 at about 1:30pm, Safer Highway Patrol team led by AP/NO 341894 Insp. Habu Hamidu while at a nipping point along horseman roundabout intercepted a Toyota vehicle Corolla LE with Reg. No ABC 436 JW Abuja driven by one Hassan Musa and three others including one girl child, during a search of the vehicles, the suspects were found with the following exhibits; one toy Rubber Pistol, one double edge knife, one Army hat Cap, one Black Beret with coat of arms on it, one Black belt of VIO, with a photocopy documents of vehicle and vehicle key. The case was transferred to SCID office for further investigation.

“Also, on the 26th of August, 2023 at about 6pm, a distress call was received from a Good Samaritan that there was a motionless body lying on the ground at Layin Bulus Maishayi Gomari Airport Bulukuntu area. On receipt of the information, team of policemen from Bulunkutu mobilised to the scene where the body was found with sharp object stabbed at his back. The body was taken to Umaru Shehu Ultra-Modern Hospital where it was confirmed dead and was later identified as one Ibrahim Abdulrazaq alias Abba aged 25 years of Gomari Borehole Street, Available criminal profile shows the deceased is a known criminal under under Police supervision.

“Subsequently, following a tip-off, on 29th of August, 2023 at about 6:30pm, the suspected killer, one Mustapha Mohammed Ahmed 23 years of Ngomari Layin Lawan area Maiduguri was arrested by Police Crack Operatives in connection with the unlawful killing of the deceased. Suspect confessed to have single handedly committed the crime using a knife when the deceased entered his his room with intent to steal his cell phone.

“The knife used in committing the crime including a pair of black canvas shoes belonging to the deceased were found in the suspect’s house. Case was transferred to SCID for discreet investigation and would soon be charged to court for prosecution.

“On the 27th of August, 2023 at about 1:30pm, rival youth groups of Gwange area engaged themselves in a free for all fight armed with knives and sticks. On receipt of the distress police patrol teams within the metropolis mobilised to the area. On sighting the police, the gangsters took to flight. Two injured suspects among the rival groups were arrested and taken to hospital for medical attention. During investigation it was gathered that the misunderstanding between the two rival gangs was over a girlfriend.”

Shatambaya said the commissioner of Police Borno State, CP Yusuf Mohammed Lawal, urges members of the public particularly, parents and guardians to live up to their responsibilities by ensuring proper upbringing of their children/wards.

“He further stressed that the command would do all it takes to ensure that crime does not thrive in the Metropolis.

He appealed to members of the public to take keen interest in happenings in their communities and neighbourhoods by reporting any suspicious individuals or persons to the nearest police station as security is everybody’s business.