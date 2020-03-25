By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Twenty Judges in Osun state have been in isolation since they returned from United Arab Emirates.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu confirmed this to newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday.

He said, the judges went into isolation immediately they arrived the state to ascertain their medical status as the killer disease ravage the world .

Isamotu who reitrated the effort of the state in curtailing the rampage of the pandemic said, the state government under the leadership of governor Adegboyega Oyetola will not relent in its oars to guide against spreading of COVID-19.

The Commissioner said : Yes, they are presently on self isolation, I can’t disclose any hospital, it is not necessary that they go to the hospital before being isolated.

“There are many people who are even positive of the virus, but stay in their homes to isolate themselves without going to the hospital. The judges are in self isolation and we are monitoring them”.

It was gathered that the judges had attended International Conference in the Middle East country between March 9 and March 20, before returning home over the weekend.