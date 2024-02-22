Connect with us

Continue prioritizing citizens' welfare, Osun NUP urges Adeleke
Published

10 mins ago

on

Continue prioritizing citizens' welfare, Osun NUP urges Adeleke

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke has been urged to continue priotising the well-being of the aged citizenry as enshrined in his cardinal programs.

The state chapter of Nigeria Union of Pensioners gave the urge in a release issued and jointly signed by its chairman and secretary, Prince Ganiyu Salawu and Comrade Dele Aina, respectively.

According to the release, governor Ademola Adeleke has been in the forefront when it comes to the welfare of the pensioners in the state.

It added that the giant strides recorded by his administration for the retirees in the last one year plus has surpassed those of previous administrations.

The Osun pensioners also alluded to the effort made by the governor to improve health status of their members through free enrollment into the state health insurance scheme and free surgical treatment.

These, according to them, make the administration of governor Ademola Adeleke stand tall amongst the comity of states.

The Union equally used the medium to implored Adeleke not to relent in his oars by paying the gratuities and bonds of its members.

