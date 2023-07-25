There is confusion at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, as operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) are attempting to rearrest Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The embattled former suspended CBN helmsman was arraigned on Tuesday by the DSS for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, but was granted bail in the sum of N20million with one surety.

However, while Emefiele’s lawyers are still in court trying to perfect his bail conditions, a mild drama is playing out within the court premises between DSS and Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) over who will take custody of the defendant.

Two Hilux vehicles belonging to the two government agencies are currently positioned near the entrance of the court.

Mr. Joseph Daudu, SAN, counsel to Emefiele, had raised the alarm the DSS was planning to re-arrest his client despite the bail granted him by the court.

However, shortly after Emefiele was granted bail and ordered to be reminded in Prison custody, DSS operatives drove out the Hillux Pick Up van used in bringing Emefiele to court, suggesting that they want to take him back to their detention centre.

Daudu, then informed the court of DSS’s plot to re-arrests Emefiele.

Though the court noted that he had done what was required of him, Daudu told the court that with the development, they would want to perfect the bail conditions, so that Emefiele could be allowed to go free.

But the judge still in doubt on what he could do in the circumstances, told Daudu to allow him dispose of other matter before the court and get back to him.

Meanwhile, scores of hooded DSS operatives, were sights around the court room, apparently planning on re-arresting Emefiele.