The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigeria Communications Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida, has said competition is key to the healthy growth of the telecoms sector.

Maida, who spoke when he received a delegation of management of Airtel Networks Limited in Abuja, said the commission will give closer attention to managing the competition in the industry.

“We are more inclined to promote competition by creating a level-playing ground for all our licensees”, he said.

The NCC boss explained that the commission is looking at all sides of the issue on competition in the sector.

“Indeed, the rising cost of business is affecting every sector. We are also looking at a win-win regulatory approach, but we need to be careful to avoid over-regulation, as over-regulation is inimical to competition in the industry.

“The NCC has recently undertaken the review of all categories of licences, both class and individual, with a view to ensuring that our licensees are still able to work well within their capital and operating expenditure (COPEX)”, he said.

In the same vein, Maida during the visit by the Airtel delegation said, in line with regulatory approach, the Commission considers it critical to have a win-win strategies and regulatory framework in place to ensure sustainability of the telecom industry.

“It’s critical for the NCC and telcos to develop win-win strategies for the Nigerian telecom industry so that everybody gets value.

“The minister has a blueprint, the President has the Renewed Hope Agenda, and they need to achieve it while telcos need to deliver value to the customers”, he said.

The Airtel Network delegation was led by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Carl Cruz, who congratulated the EVC for his appointment by the president and confirmation by the Senate.

Cruz said while the commission deserves commendation for its competition regulatory policies and frameworks, which it has put in place over the years, such efforts must be sustained to ensure a healthy competitive environment for telecom licensees.