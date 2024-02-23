Connect with us

Climate change: Abia govt gives health advisory amid prevailing heatwaves
Published

21 mins ago

on

The Abia State Government has raised concerns over recent changes in climate, resulting in heatwaves, saying that citizens and residents of the state should stay indoors between the hours of 12 noon and 4:30pm, take cold bath before going to bed at night as well as monitor their blood pressure always.

In a statement signed by the state commissioner for Environment, Mr. Philemon Asonye Ogbonna, made available to newsmen in Umuahia, the government advised Abians and residents to drink more water and stay hydrated, avoid more consumption of alcoholic beverages and caffeinated beverages, reduce intake of food rich in proteins because they increase metabolic activities, pointing out that fresh foods and fruits are better alternatives.

According to the statement the Department of Climate Change of the Ministry of Environment and Urban Renewal expressed great concern over the recent changes in the climate , resulting in heat waves during the day and at night.

The statement explained that the adverse effect of the current situation ranges from dehydration which can lead to fainting, contacting of chicken pox, heat rashes and mental stress. Also associated with heatwaves are skin cancer, meningitis and in the worst case scenario, death .

The Government recallsled that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) had advised on how to prepare for change in climatic conditions

The government, therefore , advised Abians to adhere to the recommendations by the experts in order to curb the threat associated with the heat – waves.

The statement read in-part: “While the State government is reassuring the people of its commitment to their welfare and security, Abians are reminded that health is wealth and that they should do all they can to live a healthy life”.

 

