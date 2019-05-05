Claims of differential prices trail Access/Diamond Bank merger

By UCHE CHRIS

Although the historic merger exercise between Access and Diamond banks has been officially concluded and the successor entity fully integrated, the last may not have been heard of the event as issues pertaining to the transactions continue to agitate industry stakeholders. Some stakeholders had raised some ethical and legal issues which should have at least delayed the process until they were resolved.

Industry observers wondered why the haste to consummate the merger when there were pending proprietary objections that needed to be settled by the regulatory bodies before approvals were granted. They accused the regulators of condoning corporate governance breaches in the bid to cover regulatory failures.

The merger has been dogged by some controversies. Some shareholders had objected to the transaction alleging that all information concerning the process which would enable them make informed decision on the merger were either concealed or inadequately disclosed. They alleged that the bank resorted to some form of inducement to ensure critical stakeholders in the transaction supported the deal.

According to them, to ensure that the institutional investors in Diamond bank backed the deal they were offered discriminatory price for their shares to the detriment of the minority shareholders. It was this differential share prices, they alleged, that secured the buy-in of these shareholders whose support was important to seal the merger.

It was learnt that these institutional investors who controlled large chunks of the shares had rejected the proposal without detailed due diligence but also the price offer of N3 per share. They demanded to be paid the same price offered to Mr. Pascal Dozie, majority shareholder and owner of the bank or the deal would fall through. Dozie was paid N10 per when the official price of the bank at the time of the sale was N1.20 per share.

BusinessHallmark learnt that the institutional investors, including Stanbic IBTC, Capital Alliance etc got their wish and subsequently approved the deal to the disappointment and chagrin of the other shareholders who were left with the shorter end of the stick. It was also learnt that some Access bank shareholders objected to the high price being paid to the shareholders, which they claimed is a huge cost to them.

Informed sources hinted BusinessHallmark that it was the objection to the merger that led the recent move by Access Bank to take over Etiebet Place in Ikeja. It was learnt that Chief Don Etiebet, a former petroleum minister, had previously opposed the merger.

Etiebet on behalf of some disgruntled shareholders had filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Lagos which had been adjourned to May 7 for hearing. Justice Muhammad Liman had declined an application for interim injunction by the plaintiff and noted that it was “better to adjourn the matter for hearing of the substantive suit” since the merged entity had begun operation on April 1.

In the suit, Etiebet is seeking an order restraining the respondents from continuing with the merger scheme pending the hearing and determination of his substantive suit. And Access Bank, Diamond Bank, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) were listed as the respondents.

In their response, Access Bank filed a counter affidavit, urging the court to dismiss the suit. Etiebet, a minority shareholder of the bank wants the merger nullified over fraud allegations. He accused the bank of hiding financial fraud cases it is involved in from the regulators, who it said would not have given approval for the merger had they been aware.

Etiebet also petitioned SEC, contending that the merger should be nullified pursuant to Section 124(3) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007, which empowers interested persons to voluntarily file any document, affidavit, statement or other relevant information in respect of a merger.

He also referred to Section 127 of the Act, which says: “The Commission may revoke its own decision to approve or conditionally approve a small, immediate or large merger if the decision was based on incorrect information for which a party to the merger is responsible and the approval was based on incorrect information for which a party to the merger is responsible and the approval was obtained in deceit”.

In March 2019, Access Bank Plc released a statement clarifying the company’s position, including that of its CEO and Directors on the said case. The Bank claimed that it actually reported the case first to the Police Special Fraud Unit before a suit was filed against Access Bank.

In the statement, the management said in 2015, the bank made financial provision for a customer — Metal Steel Products Limited — to import billets and other machinery used for the expansion of the customers’ factory. But following the arrival of the imported goods, the company, (i.e., the customer), went ahead to clear the imports without first making some necessary payments.

This prompted Access Bank Plc to report the development to the Police Special Fraud Unit, which obtained a court order for Access Bank to take over Metal Steel Products Limited’s business operations, adding that the lawsuit was instituted due to the misunderstanding between the Registrar that took charge of the property and Metal Steel Products Limited.

Mr. Abdul Imoyo, Head Media of Access Bank dismissed such insinuations, stressing that everything was done transparently and with regulatory approvals.

“The bank declared dividend of 25k to all shareholders, including Access and Diamond shareholders. So, it is the volume of your shares that determine how much you get.

“Those raising the allegation should understand the terms of the merger. There is price consideration of one naira for the shareholders. Their shares were diluted two to seven. That is, if you have seven shares of Diamond Bank, you get two shares of Access Bank. If you have seven shares of Diamond, you will get two shares of Diamond and still get one naira cash consideration. That is where the difference is coming from.” – Abdul Imoyo of Access Bank said.

Mr. Sunny Nwosu, former national Coordinator, Independent Shareholders’ Association of Nigeria, ISAN, told BusinessHallmark that such a practice may not allowed by the regulatory authorities who supervised the transactions.

“I am not aware of any differential treatment in terms of pricing. What I do know is that the institutional investors moved in early and got a premium. But the price as determined by experts before the close of books by the Registrars was the same for all. In fact, the shareholders of Diamond bank got extra N1 I lieu of dividends that were not paid by the bank over a period of time. It was a good buy for the shareholders of both banks as everybody was compensated. Access bank shareholders also got extra 25k.