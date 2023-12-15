CJN appoints younger brother new auditor for National Judicial Council

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), has reportly appointed his younger brother, Adebayo Ariwoola, as the new auditor for the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The appointment, according to a report by Peoples Gazette, places the younger Mr Ariwoola in a key position overseeing the internal audit unit of the NJC, a role with substantial authority to ensure financial integrity and responsibility within the commission. He is now responsible for evaluating the commission’s internal controls, scrutinising accounting processes, and ensuring compliance with legal standards.

Justice Ariwoola, who holds a position of near supreme authority with vast powers within the judiciary, now has a direct family link to the head of a crucial oversight unit—arguably the only unit capable of exercising independence and effectively checking and balancing any excesses within the CJN’s domain.