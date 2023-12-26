Christmas: Ogun gov, Dapo Abiodun urges Nigerians to keep hope alive

Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

Prince Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun State, has urged Christians and Nigerians not to allow the current economic challenges to dampen their spirit, saying that there is hope of economic turnaround.

Prince Abiodun, in his Christmas message on Sunday, also urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirits of love, peace, and goodwill.

The governor in a Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, said the current hardship in the country occasioned by double digit inflation will soon give way as governments at the federal and state levels fashion out ways to ensure economic recovery and improved living conditions for Nigerians.

Prince Abiodun praised the perseverance and the never-say-die spirit of Nigerians, even as he called for more support for the new governments, which were sworn-in on May 29, this year.

He said: “On this joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt wishes to each and everyone of you. It is a time when we come together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and reflect on the values of love, peace, and goodwill.

“Christmas is not only a time for festivities and merriment, but also a time for deep introspection and gratitude. It reminds us of the importance of unity, compassion, and the spirit of giving. As we gather with our friends and families, let us remember those who are less fortunate and extend a helping hand to them.

“We must all embrace the spirits of love, peace, and goodwill, especially during this Christmas season.

“There is hope. Just like Jesus sacrificed His life for Christians so that they can have life, the sacrifice Nigerians are making now will also yield bountiful benefits.

“Irrespective of the challenges we have, we do not have any other country we can call our own. At this time, Christians should show love to all people and support the government in its quest to find lasting solutions to the myriads of problems confronting the country.

“Governments at all levels are working tirelessly to bring about economic recovery and improve the living conditions of our people, and I believe that our people will smile.

“I commend the perseverance and never-say-die spirit of Nigerians, and I appeal for their continued support for the new government.

“May this Christmas bring you peace, joy, and love that will guide you throughout the coming year. Let us cherish the precious moments spent with our loved ones, and let us embrace the spirit of unity and togetherness that Christmas represents.

“On behalf of the people and government of Ogun State, I wish you all a Merry Christmas.”